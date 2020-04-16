Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $60.89 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

