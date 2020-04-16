Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Quotient Technology worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 807,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,803,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 253,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,481.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $584.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.