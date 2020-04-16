Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,745 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Dycom Industries worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $945.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

