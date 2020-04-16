Alpha Windward LLC Has $312,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,307.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,917.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

