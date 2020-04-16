Brokerages Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Equities analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,527,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

