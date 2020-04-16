John Francis Cogan Sells 2,413 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

