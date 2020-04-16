Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.35.

Shares of GS stock opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($3.28). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

