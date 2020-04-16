RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.09).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

