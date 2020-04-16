Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

CERS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

