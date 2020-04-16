Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

