Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 9.2%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $65.56, approximately 49,059 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,182,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.