Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 9.2%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $65.56, approximately 49,059 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,182,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
