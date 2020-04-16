Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.