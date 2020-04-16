Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,062,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.