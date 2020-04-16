Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.95. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
