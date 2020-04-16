Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.95. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

