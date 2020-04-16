Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $15,052,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 132,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

