Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

