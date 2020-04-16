Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Internet Bancorp worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,739,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

