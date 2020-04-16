Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,669,000.

Shares of JDIV opened at $20.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

