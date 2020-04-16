Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 177 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

EPAM stock opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.