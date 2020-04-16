Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

