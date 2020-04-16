Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

