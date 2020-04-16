Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 470,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $34.33 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

