Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

FCEF opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

