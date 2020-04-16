Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

