Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $16,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 665,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

