Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

