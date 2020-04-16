Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

