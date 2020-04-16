VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 166.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,504 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 17,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $449,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,609.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

