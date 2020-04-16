12,000 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

