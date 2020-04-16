12,000 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
VICI Properties Inc Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
VICI Properties Inc Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
12,000 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
12,000 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report