Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $183.94 on Thursday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $200.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

