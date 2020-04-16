Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,364,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,310,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

