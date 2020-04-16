IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,133 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

