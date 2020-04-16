IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sabre by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sabre by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Sabre by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Sabre by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

SABR stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

