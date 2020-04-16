IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $209,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,496 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

