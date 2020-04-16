IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,736 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in News by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in News by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $8.93 on Thursday. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. News’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

