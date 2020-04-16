IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,861 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,508,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:DVN opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

