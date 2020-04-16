Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $39.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

