Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Zumiez stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

