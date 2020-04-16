Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Atkore International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.