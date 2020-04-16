Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

