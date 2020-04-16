Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Banc of California worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

