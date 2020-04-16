Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $509,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after acquiring an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,709,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

