Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE QSR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

