Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 108,400 Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Buckle by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $749.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Buckle’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

