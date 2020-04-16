Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 3,534 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,420.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $202.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

