NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman Sells 75,195 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 75,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.87, for a total transaction of C$1,193,344.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,012,347.74.

TSE NG opened at C$16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a current ratio of 79.55 and a quick ratio of 79.26. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -194.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.48.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

