Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

