Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4,780.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,813,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,891.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 612,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

