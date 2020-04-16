Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $496.32 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

