Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

Marriott International stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

